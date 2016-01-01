Anna Couch accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anna Couch, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Anna Couch, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Diamond Bar, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 750 N Diamond Bar Blvd Ste 204, Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Directions (909) 860-1541
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anna Couch?
About Anna Couch, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1235246638
Frequently Asked Questions
Anna Couch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Anna Couch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Couch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Couch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Couch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.