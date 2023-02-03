See All Nurse Practitioners in Lansing, MI
Anna McCaughna, ARNP

General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Anna McCaughna, ARNP

Anna McCaughna, ARNP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in Lansing, MI. 

Anna McCaughna works at Mid Michigan Dermatology - Lansing in Lansing, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Anna McCaughna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Michigan Dermatology - Lansing
    416 S Creyts Rd Ste A, Lansing, MI 48917 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 265-5277
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • First Health
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 03, 2023
    She made me feel comfortable right away and explained my options and process very well. She is easy to talk to and listened to understand any concern I that addressed. I would absolutely recommend her!!
    Jody F. — Feb 03, 2023
    Photo: Anna McCaughna, ARNP
    About Anna McCaughna, ARNP

    Specialties
    • General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1649248493
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anna McCaughna, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anna McCaughna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anna McCaughna has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Anna McCaughna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anna McCaughna works at Mid Michigan Dermatology - Lansing in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Anna McCaughna’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Anna McCaughna. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna McCaughna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna McCaughna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna McCaughna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

