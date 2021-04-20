See All Family Doctors in Bonney Lake, WA
Anna Worden, ARNP

Family Medicine
3.7 (21)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Anna Worden, ARNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bonney Lake, WA. 

Anna Worden works at Franciscan Medical Clinic - Bonney Lake in Bonney Lake, WA with other offices in Puyallup, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Chi Franciscan Health System
    9230 Sky Island Dr E # 22, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Medical Clinic - Canyon Road
    15214 Canyon Rd E Ste 100, Puyallup, WA 98375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Cholesterol Management
Diabetes
Asthma
Cholesterol Management
Diabetes

Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Apr 20, 2021
    So personable and nice
    — Apr 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Anna Worden, ARNP
    About Anna Worden, ARNP

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1326357260
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Elizabeth Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anna Worden has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Anna Worden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Anna Worden. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anna Worden.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anna Worden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anna Worden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

