Dr. Anne Gregas, OD
Overview of Dr. Anne Gregas, OD
Dr. Anne Gregas, OD is an Optometrist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Dr. Gregas' Office Locations
Eyecare in Brevard Inc.3200 N Wickham Rd Ste 1, Melbourne, FL 32935 Directions (321) 253-3550
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Golden Rule
- Health First Health Plans
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Superior Vision
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gregas is a very thorough and caring during every examination. I have been a patient for 15 years and have always received excellent care. There is a wide selection of different glasses to select from. The staff are pleasant and professional. Thank you for always providing outstanding service.
About Dr. Anne Gregas, OD
- Optometry
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- University Of Maryland
Dr. Gregas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregas accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregas.
