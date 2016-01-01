Dr. Anthony Anzalone, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anzalone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Anzalone, PSY.D
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Anzalone, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Centereach, NY.
Dr. Anzalone works at
Locations
Amanda Grodewald-adler Psy.d. Pllc1919 Middle Country Rd Ste 308, Centereach, NY 11720 Directions (631) 209-5343
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Anthony Anzalone, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124346689
Education & Certifications
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anzalone accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anzalone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anzalone works at
Dr. Anzalone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anzalone.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anzalone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anzalone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.