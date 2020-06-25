Dr. Dinardo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony Dinardo, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Dinardo, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Los Angeles, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 8271 Melrose Ave Ste 202, Los Angeles, CA 90046 Directions (310) 295-8456
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dinardo?
The best therapist I've worked with.
About Dr. Anthony Dinardo, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1962699413
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinardo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dinardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.