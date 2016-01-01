See All Physicians Assistants in Troy, MI
Overview

Anthony Franco, PA is a Physician Assistant in Troy, MI. 

Anthony Franco works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in Troy, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Troy
    Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Troy
1350 Kirts Blvd Ste 160, Troy, MI 48084
(248) 244-9426
    About Anthony Franco, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1780018432
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anthony Franco, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anthony Franco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anthony Franco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Anthony Franco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anthony Franco works at Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons in Troy, MI. View the full address on Anthony Franco’s profile.

    Anthony Franco has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Franco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Franco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Franco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

