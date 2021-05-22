Dr. Grady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anthony Grady, ED.D
Overview
Dr. Anthony Grady, ED.D is a Counselor in Merrillville, IN.
Dr. Grady works at
Locations
1st Choice Home Health Care LLC9111 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (773) 213-4441
Ratings & Reviews
So glad I was referred to Dr. Grady. He is compassionate, sincere, and all around awesome!
About Dr. Anthony Grady, ED.D
- Counseling
- English
- 1508314352
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grady works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Grady. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grady.
