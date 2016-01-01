See All Nurse Anesthetists in Wilmington, NC
Anthony Huang, CRNA

Nurse Anesthesiology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Anthony Huang, CRNA

Anthony Huang, CRNA is a Nurse Anesthetist in Wilmington, NC. 

Anthony Huang works at Coastal Children's Services in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Anthony Huang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Coastal Children's Services
    2131 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 505-5118

About Anthony Huang, CRNA

Specialties
  • Nurse Anesthesiology
Specialties
English
  • English
Languages Spoken
Male
  • Male
Gender
1508121666
  • 1508121666
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Novant Health Pender Medical Center
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

