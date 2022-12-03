Anthony Lisuzzo, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anthony Lisuzzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anthony Lisuzzo, PA-C
Overview of Anthony Lisuzzo, PA-C
Anthony Lisuzzo, PA-C is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Anthony Lisuzzo works at
Anthony Lisuzzo's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic & Reconstructive1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 290, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Directions (616) 774-8345Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:15pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Anthony Lisuzzo?
Very good, easy to talk with.
About Anthony Lisuzzo, PA-C
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1558771543
Frequently Asked Questions
Anthony Lisuzzo accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Anthony Lisuzzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Anthony Lisuzzo works at
8 patients have reviewed Anthony Lisuzzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Lisuzzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Lisuzzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Lisuzzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.