See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Grand Rapids, MI
Anthony Lisuzzo, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Anthony Lisuzzo, PA-C

Pain Medicine
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Anthony Lisuzzo, PA-C

Anthony Lisuzzo, PA-C is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Anthony Lisuzzo works at Orthopaedic & Reconstructive in Grand Rapids, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD
Dr. Lakshmana Madala, MD
4.1 (12)
View Profile

Anthony Lisuzzo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic & Reconstructive
    1900 Wealthy St SE Ste 290, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 774-8345
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Anthony Lisuzzo?

    Dec 03, 2022
    Very good, easy to talk with.
    Anonymous — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Anthony Lisuzzo, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Anthony Lisuzzo, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Anthony Lisuzzo to family and friends

    Anthony Lisuzzo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Anthony Lisuzzo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Anthony Lisuzzo, PA-C.

    About Anthony Lisuzzo, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558771543
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anthony Lisuzzo, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anthony Lisuzzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anthony Lisuzzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anthony Lisuzzo works at Orthopaedic & Reconstructive in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Anthony Lisuzzo’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Anthony Lisuzzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Lisuzzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Lisuzzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Lisuzzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Anthony Lisuzzo, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.