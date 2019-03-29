See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Vernon Hills, IL
Dr. Anthony Serpico, OD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Serpico, OD

Optometry
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Anthony Serpico, OD

Dr. Anthony Serpico, OD is an Optometrist in Vernon Hills, IL. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.

Dr. Serpico works at Serpico Family Eye Care in Vernon Hills, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Optometrists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Thomas Gustafson, OD
Dr. Thomas Gustafson, OD
4.9 (790)
View Profile

Dr. Serpico's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Serpico Family Eye Care
    6 E Phillip Rd Ste 1110, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 816-9996
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Eye Disease
Eye Test
Eye Disease
Eye Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Serpico?

    Mar 29, 2019
    Office staff is so efficient and Dr Serpico is the best human being and Eye Doctor. I have referred several people to this practice that we’re looking for a good office and have been thrilled with their experience.
    — Mar 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Serpico, OD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Serpico, OD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Serpico to family and friends

    Dr. Serpico's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Serpico

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Serpico, OD.

    About Dr. Anthony Serpico, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083741979
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Illinois College of Optometry
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola University Chicago
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Serpico, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serpico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Serpico has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Serpico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Serpico works at Serpico Family Eye Care in Vernon Hills, IL. View the full address on Dr. Serpico’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Serpico. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serpico.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serpico, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serpico appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Serpico, OD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.