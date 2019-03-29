Dr. Anthony Serpico, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serpico is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Serpico, OD
Overview of Dr. Anthony Serpico, OD
Dr. Anthony Serpico, OD is an Optometrist in Vernon Hills, IL. They graduated from Illinois College of Optometry.
Dr. Serpico's Office Locations
Serpico Family Eye Care6 E Phillip Rd Ste 1110, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 816-9996Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Office staff is so efficient and Dr Serpico is the best human being and Eye Doctor. I have referred several people to this practice that we’re looking for a good office and have been thrilled with their experience.
About Dr. Anthony Serpico, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1083741979
Education & Certifications
- Illinois College of Optometry
- Loyola University Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Serpico has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Serpico accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Serpico has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Serpico. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serpico.
