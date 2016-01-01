Anthony Sparacino, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anthony Sparacino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Anthony Sparacino, LPC
Overview
Anthony Sparacino, LPC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Phoenix Interfaith Counseling
Anthony Sparacino works at
Locations
Integrative Neurocounseling, LLC4600 E Shea Blvd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 677-7550
Bayless Therapeutic Wellness77 E Columbus Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 230-7373
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Anthony Sparacino, LPC
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- English
- 1265686497
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Interfaith Counseling
- Southwest Behavioral Health
- University of Iowa
