Anthony Sparacino, LPC

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Anthony Sparacino, LPC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their residency with Phoenix Interfaith Counseling

Anthony Sparacino works at Integrative Neurocounseling, LLC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Integrative Neurocounseling, LLC
    4600 E Shea Blvd Ste 200, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 677-7550
  2. 2
    Bayless Therapeutic Wellness
    77 E Columbus Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 230-7373

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Attention Problems
Depression
Anxiety
Attention Problems
Depression

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Problems Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Integrative Behavioral Health Care Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Anthony Sparacino, LPC

    • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    • English
    • 1265686497
    Education & Certifications

    • Phoenix Interfaith Counseling
    • Southwest Behavioral Health
    • University of Iowa
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Anthony Sparacino, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Anthony Sparacino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Anthony Sparacino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Anthony Sparacino works at Integrative Neurocounseling, LLC in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Anthony Sparacino’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Anthony Sparacino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Anthony Sparacino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Anthony Sparacino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Anthony Sparacino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

