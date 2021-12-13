April Brown, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if April Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
April Brown, LMHC
Offers telehealth
April Brown, LMHC is a Counselor in Cape Coral, FL.
Locations
Cape Coral Therapists - Dr. April Brown1404 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 135, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (407) 545-3250Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Dr. April Brown12553 New Brittany Blvd # 32, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 565-6921Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
I had the pleasure of having Dr. Brown as my clinical supervisor. Over the past two years I have learned in abundance. I was pushed to learn and be the best clinician to all clients that I encountered. With Dr. Brown’s tutelage, I have passed my license exam and was awarded my LMHC. I have already referred other residence to Dr. Brown and will continue to do so as I sing her praises. I will be forever grateful for the wisdom, knowledge and empowerment that has been instilled in me and so many others.
- Counseling
- English
- 1508002270
- Florida State University
