April Lopez, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if April Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
April Lopez, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
April Lopez, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Mcallen, TX.
April Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
Lopez Family Clinic3705 N Ware Rd, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 627-5555
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Peach State Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with April Lopez?
Comprehensive care, even with my complicated case. Good explanations, takes all the time necessary for you, and is all about medical results. Impressive.
About April Lopez, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1881023422
Frequently Asked Questions
April Lopez accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
April Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
April Lopez works at
April Lopez speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed April Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with April Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with April Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with April Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.