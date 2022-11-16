See All Nurse Practitioners in Fort Myers, FL
Super Profile

April Stowers, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

April Stowers, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Fort Myers, FL. 

April Stowers works at Lee Physician Group - Family Medicine in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plantation
    13782 Plantation Rd # 201, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 343-1100
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diabetes
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About April Stowers, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English, American Sign Language
    NPI Number
    • 1003202805
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • West Virginia University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    April Stowers, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if April Stowers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    April Stowers has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    April Stowers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    April Stowers works at Lee Physician Group - Family Medicine in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on April Stowers’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed April Stowers. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with April Stowers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with April Stowers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with April Stowers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

