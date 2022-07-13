Dr. Ariel Frankel, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ariel Frankel, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ariel Frankel, PHD is a Clinical Neuropsychologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Virginia
Locations
Neurobehavioral Health Institute, Inc.3471 N Federal Hwy Ste 508, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33306 Directions (954) 321-1980Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
She was professional, knowledgeable and thorough!
About Dr. Ariel Frankel, PHD
- Clinical Neuropsychology
- English
- 1154577617
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- North Broward Medical Center
- University of California Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
