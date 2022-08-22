See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Hawthorne, NY
Dr. Arlene Adler, PHD

Pediatric Psychiatry
4.8 (21)
Overview

Dr. Arlene Adler, PHD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. 

Dr. Adler works at Cardiology Consultants in Hawthorne, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiology Consultants
    19 Bradhurst Ave, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (914) 533-4111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boston Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Complex Psychological Disorders
Neuropsychiatric Illness
Psychiatric Diseases
Complex Psychological Disorders
Neuropsychiatric Illness
Psychiatric Diseases

Treatment frequency



Complex Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuropsychiatric Illness Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychological Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 22, 2022
    My youngest son has struggled for quite a while now and it was breaking my heart that our school district was completely unwilling to provide him with any support. My son was exhibiting clear signs of a learning disorder coupled with ADHD and possibly falling somewhere on the spectrum. Desperate watching my son continue to suffer, I decided to give Dr. Adler a shot. Dr. Adler really connected with our bright but challenging son and has become a much needed outlet for him. In the short amount of time we have been seeing her, she has helped him to make sense of what he is feeling and taught him coping mechanisms that I've already seen him employ. In addition to guiding us as parents as to what we can do to best support him at home, she connected with his school and successfully got services in place. I am very happy with our choice and truly feel Dr. Adler is the right psychologist for our family. I would highly recommend her to any parent that simply wants their happy child back.
    Goldendoodle Lovers — Aug 22, 2022
    About Dr. Arlene Adler, PHD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386631745
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Arlene Adler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adler works at Cardiology Consultants in Hawthorne, NY. View the full address on Dr. Adler’s profile.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

