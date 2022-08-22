Dr. Arlene Adler, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arlene Adler, PHD is a Pediatric Psychiatry Specialist in Hawthorne, NY.
My youngest son has struggled for quite a while now and it was breaking my heart that our school district was completely unwilling to provide him with any support. My son was exhibiting clear signs of a learning disorder coupled with ADHD and possibly falling somewhere on the spectrum. Desperate watching my son continue to suffer, I decided to give Dr. Adler a shot. Dr. Adler really connected with our bright but challenging son and has become a much needed outlet for him. In the short amount of time we have been seeing her, she has helped him to make sense of what he is feeling and taught him coping mechanisms that I've already seen him employ. In addition to guiding us as parents as to what we can do to best support him at home, she connected with his school and successfully got services in place. I am very happy with our choice and truly feel Dr. Adler is the right psychologist for our family. I would highly recommend her to any parent that simply wants their happy child back.
Dr. Adler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Adler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adler.
