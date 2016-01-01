Dr. Labella accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arthur Labella, DC
Overview
Dr. Arthur Labella, DC is a Chiropractor in Vero Beach, FL.
Locations
- 1 1599 Highland Ave, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 562-4002
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Arthur Labella, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1770643488
Frequently Asked Questions
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Labella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Labella.
