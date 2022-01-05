Dr. Arthur Peterson, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Arthur Peterson, DC
Overview
Dr. Arthur Peterson, DC is a Chiropractor in Austin, TX.
Dr. Peterson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
DO Better Lifestyle Institute3933 Spicewood Springs Rd Ste E400, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 338-8812
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Peterson?
I couldn’t move my neck I was in so much pain. Dr Peterson told me straight away it was coming from my wrist…… amazing who knew. He did some manipulations and I walked out no longer in pain. By the next day I was 100%. I was amazed. The nice thing is he looks at and treats the whole body so if a problem is coming from somewhere you did not expect, he’ll find it and treat it!!
About Dr. Arthur Peterson, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1568472751
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peterson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peterson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.