Ashley Gary, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Ashley Gary, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Grand Rapids, MI. 

Ashley Gary works at Westside Health Center in Grand Rapids, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Westside Health Center
    669 Stocking Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI 49504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 235-1480
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 30, 2018
    After 20+ years I lost my good PCP. Ashley Gary was recommended and I'm sure glad I have her thorough care.
    Bonnita Tosh in Grand Rapids — Apr 30, 2018
    Photo: Ashley Gary, PA-C
    About Ashley Gary, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609207091
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Gary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Gary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Gary works at Westside Health Center in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Ashley Gary’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Ashley Gary. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Gary.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Gary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Gary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

