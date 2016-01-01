Dr. Ashley Gunkelman, DPT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunkelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ashley Gunkelman, DPT
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ashley Gunkelman, DPT
Dr. Ashley Gunkelman, DPT is a Rehabilitation Specialist in Fargo, ND.
Dr. Gunkelman works at
Dr. Gunkelman's Office Locations
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Ashley Gunkelman, DPT
- Rehabilitation
- English
- Female
- 1629323027
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
