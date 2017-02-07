See All Nurse Practitioners in New York, NY
Ashley Tedone, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Ashley Tedone, NP

Ashley Tedone, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in New York, NY. 

Ashley Tedone works at ColumbiaDoctors Columbus Circle in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Ashley Tedone's Office Locations

  1. 1
    ColumbiaDoctors Columbus Circle
    5 Columbus Cir, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 305-9368

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Feb 07, 2017
    I have lost contact with Ashley. I haven't been able to find another FNP half as good as her. She was my families absolute favorite. Great at her job! I would travel if I knew where she was at now.
    Hollie Grable in Brooklyn, NY — Feb 07, 2017
    About Ashley Tedone, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588048359
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Ashley Tedone, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Ashley Tedone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Ashley Tedone has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Ashley Tedone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Ashley Tedone works at ColumbiaDoctors Columbus Circle in New York, NY. View the full address on Ashley Tedone’s profile.

    Ashley Tedone has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Ashley Tedone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Ashley Tedone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Ashley Tedone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

