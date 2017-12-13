Dr. Asif Khan, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Asif Khan, PSY.D
Dr. Asif Khan, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
Self Empowerment Center30 N Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60602 Directions (630) 774-8316
Self Empowerment Center1020 E Ogden Ave, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 774-8316
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Through my sessions with Dr. Khan, I have gained meaningful insight of my present circumstances. I have learned different methods to help myself deal with difficult anxiety times. For this I am most grateful.
- Psychology
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1194907881
- Linden Oaks At Edwards, Naperville, Il
- Chicago School of Professional Psychology
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.