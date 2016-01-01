See All Nurse Practitioners in Federal Way, WA
Astrid Sidler-Dever

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Astrid Sidler-Dever

Astrid Sidler-Dever is a Nurse Practitioner in Federal Way, WA. 

Astrid Sidler-Dever works at Office in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Astrid Sidler-Dever's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Astrid Sidler-Dever

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Female
    • 1750685467
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Virginia Mason Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Astrid Sidler-Dever is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Astrid Sidler-Dever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Astrid Sidler-Dever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Astrid Sidler-Dever works at Office in Federal Way, WA. View the full address on Astrid Sidler-Dever’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Astrid Sidler-Dever. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Astrid Sidler-Dever.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Astrid Sidler-Dever, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Astrid Sidler-Dever appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

