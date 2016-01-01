Astrid Sidler-Dever is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Astrid Sidler-Dever is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Astrid Sidler-Dever is a Nurse Practitioner in Federal Way, WA.
Office33501 1st Way S # 200, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Female
- 1750685467
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Astrid Sidler-Dever has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Astrid Sidler-Dever accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Astrid Sidler-Dever using Healthline FindCare.
Astrid Sidler-Dever has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Astrid Sidler-Dever. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Astrid Sidler-Dever.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Astrid Sidler-Dever, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Astrid Sidler-Dever appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.