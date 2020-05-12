Asya Shtofmakher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Asya Shtofmakher, MS
Overview
Asya Shtofmakher, MS is a Physician Assistant in New York, NY.
Asya Shtofmakher works at
Locations
-
1
Manhattan Spine and Pain Medicine200 W 57th St Ste 608, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 581-4488
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Asya Shtofmakher?
Dr. Gutman is exceptional and I would recommend her to anyone with chronic pain who’s looking for a knowledgeable,professional and empathetic doctor.
About Asya Shtofmakher, MS
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1033662473
Frequently Asked Questions
Asya Shtofmakher accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Asya Shtofmakher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Asya Shtofmakher works at
9 patients have reviewed Asya Shtofmakher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Asya Shtofmakher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Asya Shtofmakher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Asya Shtofmakher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.