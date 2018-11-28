Dr. Atara Wertentheil, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wertentheil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Atara Wertentheil, PHD
Overview
Dr. Atara Wertentheil, PHD is a Couples Counselor in Rockville Centre, NY. They graduated from Fordham University Graduate School Of Education.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 100 N Village Ave Ste 18, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (917) 748-0025
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I was looking for a Psychologist and was fortunate enough to find Dr. Wertentheil. She is incredibly kind, patient, understanding, and insightful. She truly helped me through some difficulties I was experiencing and I would absolutely recommend her to anyone looking for a Psychologist!
About Dr. Atara Wertentheil, PHD
- Couples Counseling
- English
Education & Certifications
- University at Albany - Counseling and Psychological Services
- Fordham University Graduate School Of Education
- Hunter College - Macaulay Honors College
