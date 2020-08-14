Aubrey Onorato, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aubrey Onorato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aubrey Onorato, LPC
Aubrey Onorato, LPC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Erie, PA.
Aubrey Onorato works at
Aubrey A Onorato MS LPC NCC3939 W Ridge Rd # 204, Erie, PA 16506 Directions (814) 806-1058Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Upmc Hamot
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UPMC
Very compassionate. Will try very hard to get to the root of your problems. Highly recommend.
- Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
- English
- Fgcu
Aubrey Onorato accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aubrey Onorato has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Aubrey Onorato works at
3 patients have reviewed Aubrey Onorato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aubrey Onorato.
