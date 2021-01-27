Audra Doyle, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Audra Doyle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Audra Doyle, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Audra Doyle, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Roanoke, VA.
Audra Doyle works at
Locations
Internal Medicine1802 Electric Rd, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 283-3760
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always listens and concerned
About Audra Doyle, FNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1417347451
Frequently Asked Questions
Audra Doyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Audra Doyle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Audra Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Audra Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Audra Doyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Audra Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Audra Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.