Auma Thongteum, WHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview of Auma Thongteum, WHNP-BC
Auma Thongteum, WHNP-BC is a Women's Health Nurse Practitioner in Greensboro, NC.
Auma Thongteum's Office Locations
Blue Sky MD3922 W Market St, Greensboro, NC 27407 Directions (336) 252-3993
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Auma Thongteum, WHNP-BC
- Women's Health Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1871584953
Frequently Asked Questions
Auma Thongteum has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Auma Thongteum accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Auma Thongteum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
76 patients have reviewed Auma Thongteum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Auma Thongteum.
