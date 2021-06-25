See All Counselors in Atlanta, GA
Aungelia Norfleet, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Aungelia Norfleet, LPC is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA. 

Aungelia Norfleet works at Scholar Specialized Treatment Services, LLC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Scholar Specialized Treatment Services, LLC
    1230 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 572-7687
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 25, 2021
    My experience has been phenomenal. She has provided great guidance and she is a wonderful listener. My awareness is always strengthened after our sessions and my tool kit for life has increased. I will definitely continue to check in and have follow up/maintenance sessions to ensure I remain on a consistent pathway. Thank you SO much for being present at a critical time of my life.
    T. Cook — Jun 25, 2021
    Photo: Aungelia Norfleet, LPC
    About Aungelia Norfleet, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1396016242
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Aungelia Norfleet, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aungelia Norfleet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Aungelia Norfleet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Aungelia Norfleet works at Scholar Specialized Treatment Services, LLC in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Aungelia Norfleet’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Aungelia Norfleet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aungelia Norfleet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Aungelia Norfleet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Aungelia Norfleet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

