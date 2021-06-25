Aungelia Norfleet, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Aungelia Norfleet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Aungelia Norfleet, LPC
Overview
Aungelia Norfleet, LPC is a Counselor in Atlanta, GA.
Aungelia Norfleet works at
Locations
Scholar Specialized Treatment Services, LLC1230 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (855) 572-7687
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
My experience has been phenomenal. She has provided great guidance and she is a wonderful listener. My awareness is always strengthened after our sessions and my tool kit for life has increased. I will definitely continue to check in and have follow up/maintenance sessions to ensure I remain on a consistent pathway. Thank you SO much for being present at a critical time of my life.
About Aungelia Norfleet, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1396016242
Aungelia Norfleet accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Aungelia Norfleet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Aungelia Norfleet. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Aungelia Norfleet.
