Austin Maier, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Austin Maier is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Austin Maier, NP
Overview of Austin Maier, NP
Austin Maier, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Bismarck, ND.
Austin Maier works at
Austin Maier's Office Locations
-
1
CHI St. Alexius Urgent Care4315 Ottawa St, Bismarck, ND 58503 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Austin Maier?
About Austin Maier, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- Male
- 1508342700
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Alexius Health Bismarck
Frequently Asked Questions
Austin Maier accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Austin Maier using Healthline FindCare.
Austin Maier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Austin Maier works at
Austin Maier has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Austin Maier.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Austin Maier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Austin Maier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.