Dr. Casados has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ava Casados, PHD
Overview
Dr. Ava Casados, PHD is an Adolescent Psychologist in Orange, CA.
Dr. Casados works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Choc Children's Hospital1201 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 509-8481
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casados?
About Dr. Ava Casados, PHD
- Adolescent Psychology
- English
- 1992365068
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casados works at
Dr. Casados has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casados.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casados, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casados appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.