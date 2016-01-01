Dr. Calev accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Avraham Calev, PHD
Overview
Dr. Avraham Calev, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Hauppauge, NY.
Dr. Calev works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Avraham Calev Assessment and Counseling Center of Long Island111 Smithtown Byp Ste 119, Hauppauge, NY 11788 Directions (631) 361-7389
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calev?
About Dr. Avraham Calev, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1396780714
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calev works at
Dr. Calev has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.