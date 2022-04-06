Dr. Barbara Corn, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barbara Corn, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Corn, PHD is a Psychologist in Hamden, CT.
Dr. Corn works at
Locations
-
1
Rheumatology & Hand Rehab Ctr3018 Dixwell Ave, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 288-3554
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corn?
Dr. Corn has helped me so very much not only with my OCD, and body dysmorphia but also with marriage counseling sessions as well. I was so very comfortable talking with her about everything. She has given me wonderful tools to use and made me see thru different eyes. I will continue to use them in the future. I am now so much more relaxed and happier than I have been in a very long time. My marriage is finally back on track, I can't thank her enough. I will highly recommend Dr. Corn to my family and friends.
About Dr. Barbara Corn, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1831100411
Education & Certifications
- Cornell
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corn works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Corn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.