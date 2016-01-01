See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Orlando, FL
Barbara Ferris, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.0 (3)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Barbara Ferris, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Orlando, FL. 

Barbara Ferris works at Millenia Psychiatry & Research, Inc. in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Millenia Psychiatry & Research, Inc.
    5323 Millenia Lakes Blvd Ste 121, Orlando, FL 32839 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 830-0773
  2. 2
    Irving S Kolin MD PA
    1065 W Morse Blvd Ste 202, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 644-1122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Depressive Disorders
Mood and Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Depressive Disorders
Mood and Adjustment Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Barbara Ferris, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1336229921
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Central Florida
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbara Ferris, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Ferris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Barbara Ferris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Barbara Ferris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Ferris.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Ferris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Ferris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

