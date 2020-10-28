Dr. Grossman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbara Grossman, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barbara Grossman, PHD is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Irvine, CA.
Dr. Grossman works at
Locations
-
1
Bodylogicmd of Irvine2171 Campus Dr Ste 120, Irvine, CA 92612 Directions (949) 230-1429
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grossman?
Dr. Grossman was terrific. She had practical advice.
About Dr. Barbara Grossman, PHD
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Spanish
- 1992724470
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grossman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grossman works at
Dr. Grossman speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Grossman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grossman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grossman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grossman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.