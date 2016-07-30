See All Nurse Practitioners in Plantation, FL
Barbara Hassanzadeh, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Barbara Hassanzadeh, ARNP

Barbara Hassanzadeh, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Plantation, FL. 

Barbara Hassanzadeh works at Baptist Health Primary Care in Plantation, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Barbara Hassanzadeh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Primary Care
    1228 S Pine Island Rd Ste 17, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • Baptist Hospital
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 30, 2016
    She is the most caring and compassionate nurse practitioner that I know. Thank you Foe taking care of me when I needed you the most. Thank you for listening to me and provide me with the best clinical advice.
    Nina Cruz in Hialeah, FL — Jul 30, 2016
    About Barbara Hassanzadeh, ARNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003063900
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbara Hassanzadeh, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Hassanzadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Barbara Hassanzadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Barbara Hassanzadeh works at Baptist Health Primary Care in Plantation, FL. View the full address on Barbara Hassanzadeh’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Barbara Hassanzadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Hassanzadeh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Hassanzadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Hassanzadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

