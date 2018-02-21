See All Nurse Practitioners in Huntsville, AL
Barbara Hennigan, ACNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Barbara Hennigan, ACNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Huntsville, AL. 

Barbara Hennigan works at Blossomwood Medical in Huntsville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Blossomwood Medical
    2121 Whitesburg Dr SE Ste C, Huntsville, AL 35801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (256) 883-0107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Huntsville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asthma
Breast Exam
Chronic Diseases
Asthma
Breast Exam
Chronic Diseases

Treatment frequency



Asthma Chevron Icon
Breast Exam Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Barbara Hennigan, ACNP-BC

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English, Polish
    • 1609135672
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Alabama
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbara Hennigan, ACNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Hennigan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Barbara Hennigan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Barbara Hennigan works at Blossomwood Medical in Huntsville, AL. View the full address on Barbara Hennigan’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Barbara Hennigan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Hennigan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Hennigan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Hennigan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

