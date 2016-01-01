Barbara Murphy accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barbara Murphy, LCSW
Overview
Barbara Murphy, LCSW is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Mineola, NY.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1527 Franklin Ave Ste LL8, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 457-9244
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Barbara Murphy?
About Barbara Murphy, LCSW
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1891786349
Frequently Asked Questions
Barbara Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barbara Murphy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Murphy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.