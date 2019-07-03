See All Physicians Assistants in Gilbert, AZ
Barbara Regis, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Barbara Regis, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Barbara Regis, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Gilbert, AZ. 

Barbara Regis works at One Medical Group in Gilbert, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    One Medical Group
    2196 E Williams Field Rd Ste 116, Gilbert, AZ 85295 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 218-4078

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 21 ratings
Patient Ratings (21)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Barbara Regis?

Jul 03, 2019
I had a very good visit. Front desk was very welcoming and checked me in promptly. Barbara was very friendly and listened to my concerns. She explained my care options and provided additional resource for managing my condition. I highly recommend her and the practice.
— Jul 03, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Barbara Regis, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Barbara Regis, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Barbara Regis to family and friends

Barbara Regis' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Barbara Regis

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Barbara Regis, PA-C.

About Barbara Regis, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1689678567
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Barbara Regis, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbara Regis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Barbara Regis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Barbara Regis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Barbara Regis works at One Medical Group in Gilbert, AZ. View the full address on Barbara Regis’s profile.

21 patients have reviewed Barbara Regis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbara Regis.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbara Regis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbara Regis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Barbara Regis, PA-C?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.