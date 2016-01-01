Overview of Barbara Wren, APN

Barbara Wren, APN is a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Psychiatric Nursing (Nurse Practitioner), has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj--New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.



Barbara Wren works at Voorhees Specialty Care in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.