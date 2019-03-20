See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Barbarann Layton, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Barbarann Layton, FNP-C

Barbarann Layton, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Barbarann Layton works at Medical Associates Of Bridesburg in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Barbarann Layton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical Associates Of Bridesburg
    4517 E Thompson St, Philadelphia, PA 19137 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 535-1275

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Barbarann Layton, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1619214491
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Barbarann Layton, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barbarann Layton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Barbarann Layton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Barbarann Layton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Barbarann Layton works at Medical Associates Of Bridesburg in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Barbarann Layton’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Barbarann Layton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barbarann Layton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barbarann Layton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barbarann Layton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

