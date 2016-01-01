Dr. Helprin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barry Helprin, PHD
Overview
Dr. Barry Helprin, PHD is a Psychologist in Syosset, NY.
Locations
Therapists 2 Go Occup Physical & Speech Lang Path Srvcs6800 Jericho Tpke Ste 120W, Syosset, NY 11791 Directions (516) 393-5810
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Barry Helprin, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1184794083
Dr. Helprin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Helprin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Helprin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.