Dr. Barry Jay, PHD
Dr. Barry Jay, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University of Southern Mississippi - Ph.D..
Center For Integrative Psychology7001 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 124, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 DirectionsTuesday9:00am - 9:00pmWednesday9:00am - 9:00pmThursday9:00am - 9:00pmFriday9:00am - 9:00pmSaturday9:00am - 9:00pm
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Norm and Dr. Barry Jay make a great team. With my son having a tough time climbing out of depression slumps and myself battling something similar, Norm takes care of my son while Dr. Jay takes care of me. It’s interesting to see the progress of both of their therapy styles displayed in my son and I.
- Clinical Psychology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- General Practice - Judge Baker Guidance Center, Harvard Medical School
- University of Southern Mississippi - Ph.D.
