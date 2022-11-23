Dr. Barry Klein, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Klein, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Barry Klein, PHD is a Psychologist in Suwanee, GA. They graduated from Georgia Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Atlanta Center for Family Psychology LLC3890 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 250, Suwanee, GA 30024 Directions (404) 216-0336
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Klein several times for depression. During our sessions he was very calming and felt easy to talk to. He is a very good listener and he helped me work through my issues. I now have a positive outlook on the future. If you need help, Dr. Klein is a perfect choice.
About Dr. Barry Klein, PHD
- Psychology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgia Baptist Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klein accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Klein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.