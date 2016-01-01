Dr. Barry Kotheimer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kotheimer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Barry Kotheimer, DC
Overview
Dr. Barry Kotheimer, DC is a Chiropractor in Chardon, OH.
Dr. Kotheimer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Chardon Chiropractic Inc.102 E Park St, Chardon, OH 44024 Directions (440) 286-2225
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kotheimer?
About Dr. Barry Kotheimer, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- 1376615955
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kotheimer accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kotheimer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kotheimer works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kotheimer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kotheimer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kotheimer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kotheimer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.