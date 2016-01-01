Barry Mitchell, PSY is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barry Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Barry Mitchell, PSY
Overview
Barry Mitchell, PSY is a Psychologist in West Orange, NJ.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 743 Northfield Ave Ste 3, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 736-3042
- Aetna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Barry Mitchell, PSY
- Psychology
- English
- 1396843983
Frequently Asked Questions
Barry Mitchell accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barry Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Barry Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Barry Mitchell.
