Barry Swope, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Barry Swope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Barry Swope, LPC is a Counselor in Daphne, AL.
Barry Swope works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Focal Point Professional Services LLC6642 Park Dr Ste B, Daphne, AL 36526 Directions (251) 625-6448
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Barry Swope, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1538258595
Frequently Asked Questions
Barry Swope accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Barry Swope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Barry Swope works at
Barry Swope has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Barry Swope.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Barry Swope, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Barry Swope appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.