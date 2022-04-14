Overview

Dr. Behzad Bernous, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.



Dr. Bernous works at Bernous Psychological Services, Inc in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.