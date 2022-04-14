Dr. Behzad Bernous, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Behzad Bernous, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Behzad Bernous, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Clinical Psychology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology.
Dr. Bernous works at
Locations
-
1
Orange County Office1451 Quail St Ste 102, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 679-4000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Health Net of California
- Medicare
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernous?
I want to thank Dr Bernous for not only being very professional, skilled and knowledgeable, but also being incredibly friendly and caring. I had reached out to several facilities and professionals hoping to find help in a time of need, and I felt so dismissed until Dr Bernous took me in and actually listened to me. My only sorrow is that my insurance changed to one not accepted, but his help so far has been touching.
About Dr. Behzad Bernous, PSY.D
- Clinical Psychology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1063757011
Education & Certifications
- Orange County Health Care Agency
- The Chicago School of Professional Psychology
- Tehran University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernous accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernous has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernous works at
Dr. Bernous speaks Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernous. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernous.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernous, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernous appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.