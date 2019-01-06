Beki Garrett, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Beki Garrett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Beki Garrett, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Beki Garrett, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Bellevue, NE. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 18 years of experience. They graduated from not applicable and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center and Orthonebraska Hospital.
Beki Garrett works at
Locations
Bellevue Office2510 Bellevue Medical Center Dr Ste 145, Bellevue, NE 68123 Directions (402) 778-5250
Ear, Nose & Throat Consultants, LLC2727 S 144th St Ste 250, Omaha, NE 68144 Directions (712) 262-8120Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- Orthonebraska Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Beki Garrett is awesome I had bppv and one treatment it fixed it thanks again beki
About Beki Garrett, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- not applicable
- Union College, Lincoln, NE
Beki Garrett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Beki Garrett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Beki Garrett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Beki Garrett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Beki Garrett.
